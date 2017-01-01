Two trucks impounded over smuggled government inputs

Police in Mambwe district have impounded two light trucks for allegedly smuggling Fertilizer under FISP, the Farmer Input Support Programme into Chipata.

Briefing Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu today, district officer in charge Inspector Moses Mwansa said the trucks carrying 116 and 60 bags by 50 kilogramme bags of D compound and Urea were impounded at Mphomwa along the Mambwe/Chipata road.

ZANIS reports from Mambwe that Mr Mwansa said police was tipped about the matter by District Commissioner Caroline Mwanza in the early hours of today.

Mr Mwansa noted that police are investigating the matter.

And Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu who is also Malambo Member of Parliament expressed concern about the illegal sale of farming inputs under FISP saying it will affect food security in the district.

He observed that Mambwe district usually reports cases of hunger and stressed the need to encourage people to grow enough food.

Mr Zulu observed that the vice is being perpetuated at night and advised the police to maximize security and ensure that the farming inputs benefit the intended targets.

And District Commissioner Caroline Mwanza said Mambwe usually reports illegal activities in the distribution of farming inputs under FISP.

She said residents of Mambwe are alert and they reported the case to her office and informed police who mounted a roadblock and managed to impound the two trucks.

She noted that the fertilizer is not for sale but for distribution to poor but viable farmers.