Suspected witchcraft to affect reopening of a school in Chipata

Chisitu Primary School may not open for the first school term due to continued confusion between teachers and the community.

Chipata Mayor Sinoya Mwale told Breeze News in an interview that there is no possibility that the school will open until the misunderstanding is resolved.

Mr. Sinoya says that a meeting, which is supposed to take place involving the PTA, Parents Teachers Association, Chief Chanje and the community has not yet taken place.

And Provincial Education Officer Allan Lingambe says the community had approached his office expressing their disappointment over what happened to teachers at the school.

Dr. Lingambe says that the matter is currently under discussion and his office is waiting for the outcome before a decision can be made to reopen the school.

He says his office is concerned with the security of teachers that will be deployed to the school while on the other hand government is also concerned that pupils may be affected.

Dr. Lingambe says that if the matter will not be resolved, his office will be forced to involve the permanent secretary’s office.