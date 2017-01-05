EPCCI sees positive business in 2017

The Eastern Province Chamber of Commerce and Industry, EPCCI, says 2017 will be a good year for business in the Province because of the good rains received so far.

Executive Officer, Kennedy Mumba told Breeze News that being agriculture based area, the province will produce good yields to even feed the neighbouring countries.

Mr. Mumba says chances are high that the province will produce more than 60 percent of the country’s maize production this farming season, which will eventually result in people having more money.

Mr. Mumba however, says what is lacking in the province is the production of crops into finished goods to boost the farming business.

And Mr. Mumba emphasized on the need to improve other business ventures in the province like the tourism and mining sectors.

He says doing so will assist improve on production cost and the cost of food and other basic necessities will go down.

Mr. Mumba added that there is need to have good feeder roads to assist boost business in the province because most mining and tourism attraction areas are in places where roads are bad