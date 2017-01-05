Police officer arrested for corrupt practices in Lundazi

The Anti-Corruption Commission ACC has arrested a Lundazi police officer for corrupt practices.

Constable Dominique Chibokoka, a public prosecutor based at Lundazi police station was arrested on Friday for corruptly soliciting for a payment 3,000 Kwacha.

He actually received 2,000 Kwacha from John Banda as inducement or reward for himself in order to facilitate the withdrawal of the rape case involving the People Versus Lackson Nyirenda before Lundazi subordinate court.

ACC Acting Public Relations Manager Jonathan Siame said yesterday that the offence was committed on unknown dates but between 1st December 2015 and 13th January 2016 in Lundazi district.

Mr. Siame said the police officer was arrested and charged with the offence of corrupt practices contrary to the ACC Act of 2012.

He said the suspect is scheduled to appear in court soon.