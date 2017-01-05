Steers and Debonairs closed in Chipata over non-compliance.

Chipata Municipal Council yesterday swung into action closing Steers and Debonairs at Great East Mall.

Council Public Relations Officer Tawonga Kaonga confirmed the development to Breeze News.

Ms. Kaonga says Steers and Debonairs, who are trading under the license of Fortune Foods Restaurant was closed for non-compliance.

She says health inspectors visited the trading place on the 10th of October 2016 and made recommendations among them the renewal of health certificate.

Ms. Kaonga explained that on 28th December 2016, a team of health inspectors again made a check up on Steers and Debonairs but found that the owners did no heed to the recommendation.

Meanwhile Steers and Debonairs Centre Manager Abdul Abdullah says that the company had done what the health inspectors told them to do.

He however, explained that due to the 4 days holiday during the festive season, health workers at Kapata clinic were not available to release their health certificate in time.