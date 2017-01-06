Over 2,000 hectares of crop fields attacked by pests in Eastern Province

Over 2,000 hectares of maize fields have been attacked by pests in all the nine districts of Eastern Province.

Provincial Minister Makebi Zulu says a total of 2,221.4 hectares have been attacked by stalk borer, black beetles and army worms.

Mr. Zulu says that this has affected 2,326

farmers, with Petauke, Chipata and Nyimba districts recording the highest cases.

He disclosed that 580 litres of Cypermethrine has been sprayed in the affected fields adding that the process of spraying the fields started on December 30, 2016 and is ongoing.

The Provincial Minister also notes that the extent of damage to the affected maize fields ranges from minimal to about 90 percent.

Mr Zulu observed that in Petauke, 930 hectares of land has been ravaged by the stalk borer, black beetles and army worms and that 330 farmers have been affected.

He stated that 661 farmers have been affected in Chipata where 280 hectares of maize fields have been invaded by the pests.

Mr Zulu noted that Vubwi recorded the lowest cases of the pest

invasion as only 11 hectares have been attacked affecting five

farmers.

He stated that 91 hectares of maize fields have been reported to have been invaded by army worms in Chadiza district.