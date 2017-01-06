Court discharges Chipata Television News Editor Iris Mwale

The Director of Public Prosecutions DPP has discharged with a nolle prosequi a case involving Chipata Television News Editor Iris Mwale.

In this case, Ms Mwale was jointly charged with UPND’s National Deputy Chairperson for Youth and Sports Development Michael Chuzu for seditious practices contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

When the matter came up today, Chipata Magistrate Philip Mpundu said Ms Mwale was discharged after the state entered a nolle prosequi.

However, Mr Chuzu will appear in court for another mention on February 6th, 2017 and the bail conditions have been extended.

Meanwhile Ms Mwale said she never expected that the case could come to conclusion and expressed happiness with the outcome.

On 26 September, Mr Chuzu told the local TV station that the UPND does not recognise President Edgar Lungu as the country’s president.