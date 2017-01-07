Patriotic Front advised to sort out party wrangles

The ruling Patriotic Front PF Party has been advised to put its house in order so that it concentrates on delivering development to the people.

The Civil Society for Poverty Reduction CSPR says that the PF was voted into office on account of delivering development to Zambians and not to engage in internal wrangles.

CSPR Advocacy and Communication Programme Coordinator Maxson Nkhoma says that the ongoing internal wrangles in the ruling party have potential to distract the ruling party from delivering on its campaign promises.

Mr. Nkhoma says that Zambians are looking forward to seeing sanity and respect of leadership in the ruling party by following what their party constitution says on governance.

He observes that if the ruling party is ignoring what their own constitution says, Zambians are wondering how the ruling party will respect the republican constitution.

Mr. Nkhoma says that the Zambian constitution is very clear on the tenure of office for Councillors, MPs and the President.

He has charged that one does not need to be told by politicians of what the constitution says on the term of office for constitution office holders.

Mr. Nkhoma has advised politicians to desist from causing uncalled for and self-created constitutional crisis with an aim of causing political confusion and anarchy in the country.