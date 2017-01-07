Task Force on rabies kills 10 stray dogs in Chadiza

The Taskforce on Rabies in Chadiza district yesterday swung into action killing 10 stray dogs.

Taskforce Committee Secretary Michael Ngulube confirmed this to Breeze News in Chadiza.

Mr Ngulube says that the dogs were killed in an operation which involved officers from the council, veterinary department and Zambia Police.

He says that the exercise is aimed at reducing the number of dog bite cases being recorded in the district due to a growing number of stray dogs.

Mr Ngulube says de program is ongoing adding that all dog owners should go and register their dogs at the Council and have them vaccinated at the veterinary department.

He says Chadiza recorded the highest number of dog bite cases, a situation he described as worrying.