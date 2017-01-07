Government to hold meeting on investment and development

The Eastern Province administration in collaboration with EPCCI, the Eastern Province Chamber of Commerce and Industry will next month hold a two days symposium aimed at exploring local financing, investment and development initiatives.

Eastern Province Minister, Makebi Zulu says that the symposium will provide an opportunity to bring all the key stakeholders involved in the development of the province.

He says that the symposium is intended at discussing and exploring means of promoting locally financed development approaches and attraction of both foreign and local investments to the province.

Mr Zulu says the meeting will attract 150 participants from

both the private and public sectors.

The minister says the province has great opportunities for investment in many economic areas ranging from agricultural production, agro-processing, manufacturing, mining, tourism, housing, fishing, game ranching, communication and energy generation.

He says that the abundant natural resources make the province attractive destination for investors from local and foreign.

And Mr Zulu says that there is need for the province to develop pragmatic local economic development policies that will create enabling investment.