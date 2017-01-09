Marking of 2016 grade 12 examinations not yet completed

Marking of 2016 grade twelve examinations has not yet been completed.

Provincial Education Officer, Allan Lingambe says that it is therefore, difficult to state when the final results will be released.

Dr. Lingambe was reacting to reports that the results are expected to be released this week.

And Dr. Lingambe says that districts education board secretaries have already submitted names of schools, which will be given examination centre numbers this year.

He was clarifying on a matter, where Headman Kangombe of Chief Madzimawe’s area has appealed to the Ministry of Education to give Kamuna Primary School an examination centre number.

Headman Kangombe says that this will assist children to stop walking long distances to write their grade seven examinations in other schools.

The traditional leader explained that children walk 8 kilometres from Kamuna School in Chief Madzimawe to Gundani Primary School in Chief Mishoro’s area to sit for the grade seven examinations.

But Dr. Lingambe says that he will take up the matter with the district education board secretary’s office to establish if Kamuna is among the schools that have been submitted.