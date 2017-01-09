15 year old girl crashed to death by stone

A 15 year old girl has died on the spot after being crashed by a rolling stone from a hill in Sinda district.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner, Alex Chilufya has confirmed the incident, which happened on Saturday to Breeze News.

Mr. Chilufya says that Nyangu Phiri of Nyamungomba Farms in Chief Kawaza’s area in Sinda district met her fate around 07 hours.

This was after she climbed Nyamungomba Hill chasing a wild cat with her two friends, Masauso Phiri and Lazarus Banda, both aged 17.

He says that her head was crashed flat by the loose rock, which was rolling down the mountain.