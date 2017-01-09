Agro dealers increase fertilizer prices

Some Agro dealers in Chipata district have hiked the prices of fertilizer.

Chipata District Agriculture Coordinator, Michael Ngulube confirmed that three agro dealers have confirmed increasing the price of fertilizer but could not mention by how much.

Mr. Ngulube says the upward adjustment on fertilizer prices is because of the ten percent exercise duty imposed on goods by government.

He says farmers are limited to getting inputs according to the money available in their accounts to avoid being asked to pay extra monies by the Agro- Dealers.

He says any farmer that wants to get inputs beyond his or her money in the account must top up some extra money.

Mr. Ngulube added that farmers also have a choice to choose which agro dealer is offering better prices for fertilizer and seed.