Chipata district performs poorly in grade 8 and 9 examinations.

Chipata has recorded the last position on the number of grade seven pupils who qualified to grade eight in Eastern Province.

According to a report released by the Ministry of Education, Vubwi district is on number one, followed by Mambwe district on number two.

Katete district is on number three, Nyimba number four, Lundazi number five and Chadiza district on number six.

Petauke is on number seven and Chipata on number eight.

Chipata district equally performed poorly at regional level on the number of grade nine pupils who qualified to ten.

Mambwe district is leading on number one, followed by Nyimba on number two, Lundazi on number three and Petauke on number four.

Katete is on number five, Chadiza number six, Chipata on number seven and Vubwi on number eight.

And Provincial Education Officer, Allan Lingambe says that results analysis done in six core subjects revealed that boys generally performed better than girls although the mean difference was marginal.

The six core subjects are English, Computer Studies, Business Studies, Social Studies, Mathematics and Environmental Science.

The analysis also revealed that the girls significantly performed better than boys in English language while boys performed better in the remaining five subjects.