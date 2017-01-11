PF defends early endorsement of President Edgar Lungu

The Patriotic Front PF Party in Eastern Province has defended the early endorsement of President Edgar Lungu candidature for the 2021 general elections.

The governing party has also defended the misunderstanding that has ensued over the matter, stating that it is normal.

PF Provincial vice Publicity and Information Secretary, Chembe Daka says that the endorsements being made are because the issue is important.

Mr. Daka says that it is essential for the members to follow the party constitution in debating the matter, because Mr. Lungu is entitled to contest the presidential race in 2021.

And Mr. Daka says that confusion is inevitable during such issues of national importance adding that all political parties experience such misunderstandings.

He however, says that PF members should be careful in debating who will represent the party in 2021, so that the current vision of improving the country’s economy is not abandoned.