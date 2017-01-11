CSPR in Eastern Province denies crooking farmers

The Civil Society for Poverty Reduction, CSPR has distanced itself from some people, who are going round cheating farmers that the organization is giving out farming inputs.

CSPR Communication and Programs Officer, Maxson Nkhoma, says the organization is aware that there are some people, who are going into villages in some districts and cheating farmers that the organization is giving out fertilizer.

He appealed to government to quickly put in place measures that will ensure that poor farmers are fully protected from people who are now taking advantage of desperate farmers.

Mr. Nkhoma says CSPR is also aware that another organization has been collecting about 100 Kwacha from farmers on pretext that it will give them fertilizer.

He, however, says up to now, farmers have not collected any fertilizer from this organization, despite paying the money.

Reports have emerged that some unscrupulous people are taking advantage of the delay in the distribution of farming inputs y government to swindle unsuspecting farmers by asking for money and lying that some political parties and non-governmental organizations, are giving fertilizer.

United Party for National Development, UPND is one such party whose name has been used, but the party leadership has clarified that such people should be reported to police.