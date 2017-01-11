Hillside Girls Secondary School increases fees by 100 per cent

Hillside Girls Secondary school in Chipata has increased user fees by 100 percent from 750 Kwacha per year to 1,500 Kwacha starting this year.

This has raised complaints among some parents in Chipata who are saying the increase is too much and they cannot afford to pay.

The parents have called upon Chipata Mayor, Sinoya Mwale to intervene in the matter and talk to the school authorities to consider reducing the user fees.

And Chipata Mayor, Sinoya Mwale says he discussed the matter with authorities at the DEBS, District Education Board Secretary’s Office, school administrators and some parent’s representatives yesterday.

He says authorities from the DEBS office and Hillside Secondary school have indicated that the new school fee was agreed by parents and teachers at the PTA, Parents Teachers Association Meeting last year.

Mr. Mwale says parents will be required to pay 500 Kwacha per term, which translates to 1,500 Kwacha per year.

He urged parents not to worry as the money will be paid in instalments.