Couple arrested for selling dog meat

Police in Chipata have arrested a couple for selling dog meat.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner, Alex Chilufya has confirmed the arrest of Ruth Mwanza, 39 of Munga Compound and her husband, Charles Mwanza, 33.

Mr. Chilufya says Mrs. Mwanza was on Friday last week found selling boiled pieces of suspected dog meat to the public in Munga Compound.

He says that she was later detained together with the husband who supplied her with the meat.

Mr. Chilufya says the Veterinary Department analysis confirmed that the meat was that of a dog with other mix unfit for human consumption.

He says that the couple is currently detained in police custody charged with the offence of common nuisance and will appear in court today.