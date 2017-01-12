Chipata Day Secondaery School records improvement in grade nine results

Chipata Day Secondary School has recorded an improvement in the number of pupils that have qualified to grade ten.

Chipata Day Secondary School PTA, Parents Teachers Association Chairperson Philemon Mwale says that the pass rate has improved from 41 per cent in 2015 to 56 per cent in 2016.

Mr. Mwale further says that female pupils performed well compared to 2015.

He says that the school recorded150 girls who qualified to grade ten and 148 boys who also made it to grade ten.

Mr. Mwale has paid tribute to the teachers at the school stating that this could not have been achieved without hard work from teachers.

And Mr. Mwale says that the school has admitted 199 pupils in grade eight. He says that 102 are boys while 97 are girls.