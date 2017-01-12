Chipata Municipal Council halts construction of 15 houses

Chipata Municipal Council has put a stop order to the construction of over 15 houses near Sewer Ponds in Chipata Motel area.

Eastern Water and Sewerage Company Public Relations Officer, Henry Kashoki told Breeze News that this was after the company complained over the matter.

Mr. Kashoki says the sewer ponds could have been a health hazard to people who could have been staying in the houses.

He however, says that only one house has remained and the council will soon demolish it.

Mr. Kashoki added that only the local authority will decide on what action to take over ten other houses, which have been occupied by owners on the other side of the sewer ponds.

He says the company has already lodged a complaint over the matter.