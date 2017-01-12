Five people arrested for killing albino man

Police in Lundazi district are holding five people in connection with the murder of an albino.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner, Alex Chilufya has confirmed this to Breeze News.

Mr. Chilufya says that the five suspects were caught selling 3 bones of the arm believed to be that of Enerst Mtonga, 40, an Albino of Jafureya village in Chief Kapichila’s area in Lundazi district.

He was murdered on 9th May last year.

Mr. Chilufya has identified the five as Kebson Phiri, 57, of Dunda 2 Compound in Lundazi, Leonard Ngoma, 49, also of Dunda 2 Compound and Betty Manda, 20, of Matako village in Chief Mwase area.

Others are Yorum Zimba, 22, of William Compound and Elizabeth Mvula, 22, currently at Lundazi Prison serving a term for Burglary and Theft.