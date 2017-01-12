More than 11,000 hectares attacked by pests in Eastern Province

The number of crop fields affected by pests in Eastern Province has now increased to 11,719 hectares.

According to a latest report released by the Ministry of Agriculture this has affected 14,791 farmers representing an estimated damage ranging from minimal to 90 per cent.

Provincial Agriculture Coordinator Roy Lumamba says that the ministry has so far distributed a cumulative total of 3, 780 litres of Chemicals and spraying has been under way since 30th December, 2016.

Mr. Lumamba says that the office has no chemicals in stock and affected farmers have also been advised to replant and spray using cypermethrine where possible.

He explains that most of the damage on crop has been done by Fall Army worms.

Mr. Lumamba says that latest updates indicate that Mambwe, Petauke, Chipata and Nyimba are the most affected.

About 5,164 farmers have been affected in Chipata, 3,116 farmers in Nyimba, 2,616 farmers in Petauke district and 1,360 farmers in Mambwe district.