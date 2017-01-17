Makebi Zulu directs arrest of abusers of government inputs

Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu has directed security wings to be on high alert and not allow any farmer to resale the government subsidized inputs.

Mr. Zulu says his office has continued to receive reports of farmers selling off the subsided inputs after receiving from government.

Speaking in Mambwe district when he addressed Heads of government Departments, Mr. Zulu says the security wings should ensure that no bag of inputs, be it fertilizer or seed leaves the district.

Mr. Zulu, who is also Malambo Constituency Member of Parliament, explained that inputs meant for Mambwe district should be used within the district.

Meanwhile, District Agricultural Coordinator Kennedy Kaputo has disclosed that the distribution of farming inputs under FISP, the Farmer Inputs Support Programme is almost complete.

Mr. Kaputo says the district is just waiting for the Urea to conclude the exercise as the distribution of seed and D Compound fertilizer is almost at 100 percent.