CSPR teams up over maize gate scandal

The Civil Society for Poverty Reduction CSPR has partnered with civil society organisations in Malawi to push for thorough investigations of the maize gate scandal.

Advocacy and Communication Programme Coordinator, Maxson Nkhoma has confirmed to Breeze News.

Mr. Nkhoma says that to this effect, CSPR has already received correspondence from the CSOs from Malawi, who have asked to be provided with particular information on the maize deal.

Mr. Nkhoma observed that the Zambian government has not done a good job in providing information on what exactly happened in the maize deal, which has seen Malawi’s Minister of Agriculture George Chaponda being suspended over the issue.

He has urged ACC, the Anti-Corruption Commission to quicken investigations in the matter so that those involved are held accountable.

Malawi’s President Peter Mutharika appointed a commission of inquiry into the allegation of corruption and malpractices into the Zambian maize procurement saga.

The board of director of State-produce trader Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc) has since sent on forced leave chief executive officer Foster Mulumbe who is accused with Mr. Chapoda of suspicious dealings in the way they bought the 100,000 metric tonnes of maize from Zambia.

Admarc reportedly paid about 26 billion Kwacha for the purchase of the maize which is about 9.5 billion more than the estimated 15 billion it could have paid had it bought the maize directly from the Zambian Government.

Meanwhile Civil Society for Poverty Reduction CSPR has paid tribute to ACC, the Anti-Corruption Commission for providing updates on corruption cases currently under investigation.

Advocacy and Communication Programme Coordinator, Maxson Nkhoma says that some cases include those reported by CSPR cited in the auditor general’s report.

He says that the cases involve misappropriation of funds and failure to follow tender procedures for projects by some government departments like health and education.

Mr. Nkhoma has stated that while it appreciates the updates from ACC, the commission should go further to prosecute offenders and clear those who are innocent.