Mota Engil completes road works on Sinda-Mwami border stretch.

Construction works of the 95.5 kilometres Sinda-M’tenguleni Stretch and 56.4 kilometres M’tenguleni-Mwami Border stretch on the Great East Road have been completed.

Road Development Agency, RDA Eastern Region Manager, Thomas Zimba confirmed the development to Breeze News.

Mr. Zimba says that the two lots which were being constructed by Mota Engil are now at notification stage where RDA is monitoring the road in case of any Defects Liabilities that may occur.

Mr. Zimba says the contractor is still around as RDA is monitoring the road.

He says that the two lots will be handed over to government in October this year.

Mr. Zimba however, says works on the Petauke-Sinda stretch are still in progress.