Malawians now hiding in shops from garages

Some Malawians are reported to be staying in shops at Saturday Market in Chipata district.

Saturday Market Chairperson, Peter Soko confirmed this to Breeze News.

Mr. Soko says Malawians are sleeping in some shops behind the market shelters where they sale potatoes from.

He says that he has reported the matter to the council but the challenge is that the Malawians hide when they see council police officers at the trading area.

Mr. Soko called on the Immigration Department to intervene and check if the Malawians have permits to trade at the market or stay in the country for a long time.

When contacted for a comment, Immigration Department Eastern Region Manager, Moses Chimbala says Immigration officers will check on the situation at Saturday market.

Mr. Chimbala says his office had not received any complaint from authorities at Saturday Market over the presence of Malawians at the trading area.