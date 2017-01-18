Government reveals challenges with input suppliers

Government had disclosed that it has faced challenges with the suppliers of farming inputs and the companies engaged to print the Electronic -voucher cards.

Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary Julius Shawa said this when he called on Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo yesterday.

Mr. Shawa explained that the suppliers wanted to be paid before delivering the inputs to agro dealers while the printers who were contracted to print the cards went on festive holiday.

He added that government had to negotiate with the printers to print the cards saying any further delays could have impacted negatively on the implementation of the E-voucher system.

Mr. Shawa however, stated that all the cards are in place and have been given to farmers to start getting their inputs from agro dealers.

He noted that government had released resources to pay all the suppliers and transporters to ensure that all the inputs are available for farmers to collect.

Mr. Shawa disclosed that all the seeds and D-compound fertilizer has been distributed, while the distribution of Urea has commenced with two out of the three companies engaged almost concluding the exercise.

And Eastern Province Permanent Secretary, Chanda Kasolo thanked the Ministry of Agriculture for sending additional chemicals for the army worms.

Mr. Kasolo urged farmers to desist from using chemicals or detergents that do not have any scientific evidence that they can kill the worms.