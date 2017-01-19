Police in Chipata pick up a body of Malawian national.

Police in Chipata have picked a body of a Malawian national in Chief Mshawa’s area believed to have been beaten to death.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner, Alex Chilufya has confirmed to Breeze News.

He says the body of the man only identified as Banda was picked from a road point leading to Kaniki Village close to Mshawa Clinic in Mpela village.

Mr. Chilufya says that the man was accused of stealing a bicycle from another Malawian in Samadula village in Chief Kapatamoyo’s area.

He says that Banda was beaten to death by a mob.

Mr. Chilufya says that police have arrested Cain Mwanza of Kaniki village while two other suspects Kennedy Banda and Christopher Banda of Samadula village are on the run.

He says that the body of Banda is lying in the mortuary at Chipata Central Hospital.