Thirty houses flooded following heavy rains in Chipata.

Thirty houses have been flooded and household items worth millions of kwacha destroyed in Chipata’s Old Jim Compound.

A check by ZANIS yesterday found residents, some of whom built their houses in the buffer zone, draining off the water from their houses.

The residents accused the Chipata Municipal Council of allowing a local businessman to divert water from Lunkhwakwa stream saying this has led to flooding in the area.

And Kapata ward Councillor Naftali Banda who is among the affected residents explained that the flooding started around 02 hours.

He stated that people’s property have been damaged, vital documents destroyed as well as other valuables which include food staffs.