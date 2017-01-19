President Edgar Lungu expected in Eastern Province

President Edgar Lungu is expected to visit Eastern Province this weekend.

Eastern Province Permanent Secretary, Chanda Kasolo has confirmed to Breeze News.

Mr. Kasolo says that the president is expected to check on farmers whose maize fields have been seriously affected by army worms in Chipata and Lundazi districts.

He says that crop fields in Chipata and Lundazi districts have been the most affected in Eastern Province.

Mr. Kasolo says that the head of state will also hold meetings with traditional leaders to bolster the relationship between them and government for accelerated development.

Mr. Kasolo says that Mr. Lungu will also tour the recently launched ZESCO sub station and also thank voters who voted for him during the last general elections.