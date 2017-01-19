Five people arrested for re-bagging government inputs in Nyimba district.

Police in Nyimba District have apprehended five people in connection with the re-bagging of fertilizer under FISP, the Farmer Input Support Programme.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Alex Chilufya and Provincial Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo confirmed the arrest in separate interviews.

Mr. Chilufya says that Police are questioning the suspects and will issue a comprehensive statement later.

And Mr Kasolo says that it is sad that people could be involved in the re-bagging of the government subsidized inputs.

He says that Government was spending a lot of money in the purchase of the farming inputs.

Mr. Kasolo has urged the law enforcement agencies to ensure that people involved are punished.