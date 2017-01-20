PF wants some district commissioners fired

The Patriotic Front PF Party in Eastern Province has demanded that some district commissioners be retired.

The party has further accused some police officers and officers from ZNS, the Zambia National Service of failing in their duties.

This is according to a statement released by nine PF district chairpersons following a meeting, which they held yesterday in Chipata.

The chairmen have alleged that some district commissioners are not coordinating well with the party officials and therefore deserve to be fired.

They have charged that district commissioners need to understand that they would not have been DCs without the Patriotic Front Party.

And the district officials say that some police and ZNS officers who are supposed to curb smuggling of maize are failing because they have been compromised.

Meanwhile President Edgar Lungu has received backing from the nine PF district chairpersons who say that he qualifies to contest the 2021 presidential elections.

They say that President Lungu only served for one year six months as head of state when he took over from late President Michael Sata, which does not amount to a full term of office.

The statement is signed by all the district chairpersons who include Michael Tembo for Vubwi, Emmanuel Mulenga for Lundazi Imange Mzidy for Mambwe, Mabvuto Mwanza for Nyimba and Ledger Tembo for Petauke district.