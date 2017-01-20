Poor plots allocation causes floods in Chipata

Kapata ward councilor, Naphtali Banda, says allocating of plots along the banks of Lunkhwakwa stream has contributed to the floods that are affecting the area.

Mr. Banda says that it is strange that the local authority which is supposed to make good plans, allocated some plots just on the banks of Lunkhwakwa stream.

He noted that some structures have been put up just too close to the bank of the stream disturbing the water flow.

Mr. Banda has therefore demanded that all structures that have been built too close to Lunkhwakwa stream be demolished.

He also called for a review of how plots allocated too close to the stream were awarded stating that failure to do so will result in people in Kapata area continuing to experience floods whenever the district experiences heavy rainfall.

The councilor also cautioned that people stop the trend of throwing garbage in drainages, saying this is contributing to the blocking of drainages, thereby leading to floods.

And Chipata Mayor, Sinoya Mwale, has indicated that he will soon invite all Members of Parliament from Chipata district for a meeting, to address the issue of floods.

He said this will be done in older to ensure that various stakeholders are brought on board during developmental planning.