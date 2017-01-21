Government spends 1.5 million US dollars on a dam in Mambwe district

Government has spent over 1.5 million United States dollars to complete Chikowa Dam project in Mambwe district.

Ministry of Energy and Water Development Permanent Secretary Bishop Edward Chomba who is in Eastern Province to inspect the dam, told the media in Chipata that government is happy with the works done by Plem Construction Company.

Dr Chomba commended Plem Construction Company for the quality work saying government is pleased that the money has been used for the good purpose of helping the people of Mambwe district.

He says the existence of the dam in Mambwe will help develop fish farming as well as production of other crops such as vegetables.

Dr Chomba says the dam which has a capacity of 220,000 cubic meters of water will help animals access water.

He says Eastern Water and Sewerage Company which is now under the Ministry of Energy and water Development will be able to realize the much needed revenue because water is money.

Meanwhile Eastern Water and Sewerage Company needs about 200 million kwacha to expand the Lutembwe treatment plant.

Managing Director Lyton Kanowa further says that the utility company needs 20 million kwacha for water reticulation in Chipata district.

Mr Kanowa was speaking to the media during the tour of Lutembwe Dam 2 by Energy and Water Development Permanent Secretary Edward Chomba in Chipata.

Mr. Kanowa says the company expects to supply 18, 000 cubic meters of water to residents of Chipata daily, but supplies only 12,000 cubic meters of water with a deficit of 6,000 cubic meters.

He says to meet these challenges the company has embarked on expansion of treatment plant in Chipata and connecting 400 households in Nyimba in order to increase revenue collection for purchase of chemicals.

Mr. Kanowa says the company is also connecting water to 500 people in Mwami border and 200 at Chanida border to meet the capacity of treating water.

He says once this is done the company will be able to improve the capacity to treat water.