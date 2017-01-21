Government advised to fund schools

Government has been asked to be funding schools so that the policy of free education can be seen to be working.

UPND Provincial Publicity Secretary Victor Mbuzi told Breeze News that the free education policy is not working because children are being charged user fees by PTAs, Parents Teachers Associations in all schools.

Mr. Mbuzi says the policy to have free education from grade one to seven is a welcome move but it is not being implemented.

He observed the need for government to ensure that children have a brighter future through education, which he described as a key to development.

Mr. Mbuzi noted that as long as school authorities continue to demand for user fees, parents will face challenges to educate their children.