A crocodile attacks eight goats in Chadiza district

A crocodile at Chamcenga Dam in Chadiza district is reported to have caught about 8 goats belonging to farmers in the area.

Chadiza Central Ward Councillor Richard Mbewe confirmed the development to Breeze News today.

Mr Mbewe says that the eighth goat was caught yesterday around 15 hours.

He says that people are now living in fear.

The civic leader has appealed to Zambia National Parks and Wildlife to intervene in the matter before human life is lost.

He also appealed to the cattle herders and all the people around the area to be very careful with the reptile, which might attack them.