K5 million needed to expand water supply in Katete district

Eastern Water and Sewerage Company has disclosed that it needs about five million kwacha to expand the water supply system to unconnected houses in Katete district.

Company managing director, Lyton Kanowa, says that currently about 1,500 houses are connected to the water system and supplied with water for 24 hours.

He said this when President Edgar Lungu toured the dam yesterday.

Mr. Kanowa says that at the time of planning, the houses needing connections where not there, but pointed out that the company has potential to connect another 1,000 houses and supply them water from the same dam.

He explained that the dam is expected to be full by the end of February, which will enable the company continuously supply water.

The president was in Katete yesterday, where he also checked on the treatment plant and during the tour, asked pertinent issues in order to have a clear picture of the water situation in the district.

President Edgar Lungu who is in Eastern Province for a three days working visit later held a meeting with PF party officials.