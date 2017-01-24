President Lungu winds up East trip

President Edgar Lungu yesterday concluded his three days working visit to Eastern Province, with a call to bishops of various churches to continue working side by side with government.

The president held talks with bishops yesterday before going back to Lusaka.

In summarizing President Lungu’s visit, the president’s spokesperson, Amos Chanda, explained to journalists that during the meeting, the bishops asked the president to continue promoting tolerance and forgiveness in the country, especially now that the elections are over.

Mr. Chanda explained that the head of state is satisfied that he has left behind a more united Patriotic Front Party following reconciliation between the different groups.

Mr. Chanda pointed out that the President has tasked PF party functionaries to maintain unity adding that deputy secretary general, Mumbi Phiri, will be intervening to ensure that the reconciliation holds.

He also said the President Lungu was satisfied with the conversation he had with various groups and that they are participating actively in finding solutions to various challenges.

Mr. Chanda further said the President will be putting up special committees to ensure that the E-voucher system for next farming season runs smoothly.

He also said President Lungu is satisfied with the fight against the army worms and is still confident that Zambia will have a bumper harvest.

Mr. Chanda says President Lungu directed all necessary departments to ensure that they handle various challenges he has identified in the province and hopes that by the time he comes back for the N’cwala Ceremony, some of the challenges would have been sorted out.