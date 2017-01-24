The process of constituting Ward Development Committees in Chadiza starts

Chadiza District Council has started the process of constituting Ward Development Committees in order to enhance development in all wards in the area.

The sensitization process that began on Saturday has received support from key players throughout the district.

Chief Mlolo of the Chewa Speaking People of Chadiza District said the idea was remarkable as it will replace the non-factional Area development Committees.

Chief Mlolo called on members of the public to elect committees that will help in bringing development to the area.

And speaking earlier, Acting District Council Secretary Michael Ngulube said the process of constituting the Ward Development Committee will start with Chadiza ward before rolling out to other wards in the district.

Mr. Ngulube told ZANIS in Chadiza that the Local Authority will follow the laid down procedures for the Electoral Commission of Zambia to elect the ward development committees.

He said there will be voter registration in wards or zones then nominations, campaigns and eventually elections will be conducted.

Mr. Ngulube added that only members of the zones who are 18 years and above and are in possession of the Green National Registration card are eligible to register as voters.