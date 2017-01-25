Construction of 57 prefabricated health posts to be completed mid 2017

Construction works of 57 prefabricated health posts in Eastern Province will be completed in the second quarter of 2017.

Provincial Health Officer, Abel Kabalo told Breeze News that 41 out of 57 prefabricated health posts have been completed and are currently operational.

Dr. Kabalo said Jaguar Overseers Limited, an Indian firm carrying out the works is currently not on site as they are on industrial break.

He explained that once the contractor resumes work, Nyimba district will also benefit from the project because it currently has no health post, which is operational.

This is due some matters that were before the courts of law between the contractor and the sub-contractor, which have now been resolved.

Government is constructing 57 prefabricated health posts in Eastern Provinces at a cost of about 19.4 million United States dollars.

The health posts are meant to reduce on long distances covered by people to access medical services in rural areas.