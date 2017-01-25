K640,000 released to Ministry of Education

Government has disbursed six hundred and forty Thousand Kwacha to the Ministry of General Education in Eastern Province for the completion of developmental projects in various schools.

Eastern Province Education Officer, Allan Lingambe confirmed this to Breeze News, stating that the money was released two weeks ago.

Dr. Lingambe says that 200 thousand Kwacha has been given to Mtumbata Day Secondary School in Petauke district for electrification of the School while another 200 thousand Kwacha has been given to Kanjeza Primary School in Katete district for rehabilitation of Seven staff houses.

Dr. Lingambe says Seventy thousand Kwacha has gone to Lukweta Primary School in Katete district for rehabilitation of a one by three classroom block while another 70 thousand Kwacha has been given to Seya Day Secondary School in Sinda district for rehabilitation of a one by three classroom block.

He says 50 thousand Kwacha has gone to Kanyena Primary School in Nyimba district for rehabilitation of two staff houses with 40 thousand Kwacha given to Nyamphande Primary school in Petauke district for rehabilitation of a one by three classroom block.

The Provincial Education Officer said 10 thousand kwacha has been given to Simambumbu Primary School in Petauke district for completion of a staff house.