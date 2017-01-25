Continuous rains hinder township road works in Chipata

Continuous rains being experienced in Chipata district are making it difficult for Sable Construction Company to resume works on township roads.

Company Director, Nazir Alloo has told Breeze News that the current weather pattern is not favorable for road works.

Mr. Alloo stated that because of the mountains surrounding Chipata town, any kind of works would be affected by water.

He says that the company will need to wait a bit longer until the rains subside, so that even the drainage system can be properly constructed.

And Mr. Alloo reiterated that the first works to be done after rains subside, will be the upgrading of Kalindawalo road to bituminous standard.

He explained that the company will only move to working on other roads once the works on Kalindawalo road are completed.