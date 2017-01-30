Disabled demand active participation in development

The Network for Persons Living with Disabilities has observed that most of the projects aimed at assisting the disabled fail because the disabled are not involved in planning.

Network Provincial Chairperson, David Lungu, says there has been a trend in Zambia, where authorities plan for projects for the disabled without consulting them.

He noted that the trend has continued for a long time, despite persons with disabilities making themselves available for consultation.

Mr. Lungu says the situation is worse in rural areas, where persons with disabilities are rarely consulted on community matters.

He says the trend is also evident in planning for national development, where persons with disabilities are often left out.

Mr. Lungu explained that persons with disabilities want to fully participate in national and community development.