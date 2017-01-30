Mkaika MP wants Great East Road works completed

Mkaika Member of Parliament Peter Phiri has appealed to Conduril, a Portuguese company engaged to tar part of the Great East road, to complete the works on the stretch between Sinda and Mbwindi in Sinda District.

Mr. Phiri says that the detour which the Portuguese Construction Company had created for motor vehicles to be using had become impassable.

He has expressed concern that if the stretch is not quickly worked on, serious accidents are likely to happen on the detour.

And Mr. Phiri has commended the Government for working on the Great East road from Luangwa Bridge to Mwami Border.

Government contracted Mota-Engil and Conduril to work on the Great East Road.

Mota Engil has since completed the tarring works on its part while Conduril is still working to complete the Sinda stretch.