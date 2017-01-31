Farmers storm provincial administration over delayed inputs

Some farmers on Monday stormed the provincial administration to air their grievances over how subsidized inputs are being distributed.

The more than 100 farmers, who converged around midday, complained of what they described as unfair system being used to activate the e-voucher cards.

Speaking on behalf of other farmers, Frederick Banda from Chief Chanje’s area complained that farmers, who got e-voucher cards in January were collecting inputs first, instead of those who collected e-voucher cards in December last year.

And Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu assured the farmers that they will collect farming inputs from agro dealers soon.

Mr. Zulu explained that challenges facing the farmers had been communicated to Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe, who assured him that he would follow up the matter with Ministry of Finance.

He disclosed that he was expected to hold a meeting in the afternoon with ZNFU, Zambia National Farmers Union and banks to find out what is causing the delay to give farmers their inputs.

And Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo says his office has information that there are certain civil servants who are blocking government effort to distribute inputs to farmers.

Mr. Kasolo says his office is following up the matter adding that those involved will be disciplined.