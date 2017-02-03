DEC launch investigations into Facebook scam

The Drug Enforcement Commission, DEC has instituted investigations into reports country wide of people being duped by some unscrupulous people using fake Facebook accounts.

In a statement to Breeze News, DEC Public Relations Officer, Theresa Katongo says that some unscrupulous people are creating fake Facebook accounts in names of prominent people in government.

She explained that unsuspecting people are then promised jobs in some ministries and missions abroad, if they deposit a certain amount of money in given accounts.

Ms. Katongo says while the commission investigates the matter, members of the public are cautioned to be wary of such fraud schemes.

He notes that people risk being duped of their hard earned money if they fall for such tricks.