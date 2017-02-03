Eight children tricked into eating dog meat

The Chipata Magistrate Court this morning heard how eight children ate dog meat.

This is in a case where Ruth Mwanza a meat seller and her husband Charles Mwanza, a general worker both of Munga Compound are charged with common nuisance contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

A prosecution witness told the Chipata Magistrates’ Court that eight children at her home ate the suspected dog meat which was given to them by the accused.

It is alleged that the two on January 6, 2017 jointly and whilst

acting together offered for sell dog meat purporting it to be goat meat.

Testifying in the same matter, Fridah Jere 22, of Munga Compound said on the material day, the accused went to her place with meat which they were selling claiming that it was goat meat.

She explained that eight children started crying for the pieces of meat, which were partially cooked and being sold at K1, K2, K3 and K4.

Jere testified that but within a short period of time, the people who were drinking beer at their place informed them that the meat which was being sold by the couple was not straight meat, but dog meat.

And in cross examination, Charles asked the witness whether she saw him killing a dog and whether she had tested dog meat for her to believe that they were selling dog meat, but Jere said she did not see him killing a dog and that she had never tested dog meat.

And Chipata resident Magistrate Boniface Mwala has directed the state to bring all the remaining witnesses in the next sitting so that the case is expedited.

Among the remaining witnesses are an arresting officer and a doctor from veterinary department.