Government taken to task over unfulfilled fertilizer promise

Farmers whose e-voucher cards have not been activated since December 2016, this morning staged a sit in protest at the provincial administration.

This is in a bid to push government to facilitate the activation of their cards so that they can start collecting subsidized farming inputs from agro dealers.

Speaking to Breeze News, some farmers said that they were forced to take the action because earlier in the week, Provincial Minister Makebi Zulu assured them that by Wednesday or Thursday this week, they will have their cards loaded with money to enable them get the inputs.

And when contacted for a comment, Assistant Secretary Royd Tembo said that he had communicated to the Provincial Minister informing him of the protest by the farmers.

Mr Tembo said that the provincial minister had also communicated to Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe to find out the cause of the delay from Ministry of Finance in releasing money for the farmers.

He said that he was waiting for a feedback from Lusaka so that he can inform farmers on the new development.

By News time, the farmers were still stuck at the provincial administration waiting for a feedback from Mr. Tembo.