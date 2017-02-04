A street lighting project in Katete almost complete.

A street lighting project in Katete district has reached an advanced stage and almost complete.

Katete District Commissioner, Joseph Duma Makukula, says that he is impressed with the works being carried out by the contractor, Sashitali.

He says that the over two million street lighting project has not only added beauty to Katete district, but also improved security at night.

Mr. Makukula explained that street lights between Katete Mosque and St. Chinkhombe turn off along the Great East Road have already been switched on.

He said the project commenced in November last year and that the contractor has already fitted all the components, just waiting for ZESCO to connect power.

The district commissioner urged residents of Katete district to guard the infrastructure well.