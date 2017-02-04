Police investigation into muders of albinos accelerate

Police in Chipata say they have taken the bones of a suspected albino, who was murdered in Lundazi district last year for DNA analysis in Lusaka.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner, Alex Chilufya, told Breeze News that the outcome of the DNA analysis will determine the identity and links of the deceased to the five suspects, who are in police custody.

Mr. Chilufya says police are still holding and investigating the five suspects in connection with the murder of the albino after they were nabbed in Lundazi, while trying to sell an arm bone believed to have been that of the murdered albino.

In early 2015, Charity Zimba, 37, of Kalumba Village in Chief Magodi in Lundazi was hacked to death after being dragged from her bed in the middle of the night.

The suspected ritual killers, who have been on the run since then, are also connected to the murder of a Lundazi-based albino, Ernest Mtonga, 40, of Jafuleya village in Chief Kapichila.

The suspects are identified as Kebson Phiri, 57 of Dunda II Township, Leonard Ngoma, 49 of Dunda II Township, Betty Manda 20, of Matako village in Chief Mwase, Yorum Zimba, 22 of William Township and Elizabeth Mvula, 22.